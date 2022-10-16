1,229,500 Shares in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Purchased by Palliser Capital UK Ltd

Palliser Capital UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,229,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,717,000. Yamana Gold accounts for approximately 8.4% of Palliser Capital UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Yamana Gold by 105.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 61,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 31,824 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 0.5% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,533,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,132,000 after acquiring an additional 8,098 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 12.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 139,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 15,048 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 4.4% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,103,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,128,000 after acquiring an additional 46,584 shares during the period. Finally, Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $4,650,000. Institutional investors own 55.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Yamana Gold in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Yamana Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

Shares of AUY stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.36. The company had a trading volume of 13,243,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,499,116. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.02. Yamana Gold Inc. has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $6.40.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $485.60 million during the quarter. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 14.15%. Equities analysts expect that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.45%.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

