13,619 Shares in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Bought by Lantz Financial LLC

Lantz Financial LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 24,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $2,147,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $984,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 83,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,588 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MRK. Berenberg Bank upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.83.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $92.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $233.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.30. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.50 and a 12 month high of $95.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.32 and a 200-day moving average of $88.91.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The business had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.27%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

