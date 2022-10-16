1933 Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF) Short Interest Up 55.6% in September

1933 Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 87,900 shares, a growth of 55.6% from the September 15th total of 56,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
1933 Industries Price Performance
Shares of TGIFF stock remained flat at $0.02 during trading hours on Friday. 15,056 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,044. 1933 Industries has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.02.
1933 Industries Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on 1933 Industries (TGIFF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
Receive News & Ratings for 1933 Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1933 Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.