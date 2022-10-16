37Protocol (37C) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $570.42 Million

37Protocol (37C) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 16th. In the last week, 37Protocol has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar. 37Protocol has a market cap of $570.42 million and $64,331.00 worth of 37Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 37Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.78 or 0.00004061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get 37Protocol alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,331.97 or 0.27636293 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010793 BTC.

About 37Protocol

37Protocol’s launch date was July 21st, 2022. 37Protocol’s total supply is 777,777,777 tokens. 37Protocol’s official Twitter account is @luckybol1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for 37Protocol is medium.com/@prnumber7. The official website for 37Protocol is 37protocol.org.

37Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “3.7 Protocol is a new concept project that periodically distributes 70% of the advertising revenue generated by DAPP (Lucky Ball) to token holders.It is designed in such a way that the value of the 3.7 protocol increases as platform advertising revenue increases.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 37Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 37Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 37Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 37Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 37Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.