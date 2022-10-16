5E Advanced Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:FEAM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

5E Advanced Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, an increase of 51.8% from the September 15th total of 1,410,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 191,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.2 days. Currently, 5.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of 5E Advanced Materials from $36.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

5E Advanced Materials Price Performance

Shares of 5E Advanced Materials stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.40. 110,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,118. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.45. 5E Advanced Materials has a 12-month low of $9.02 and a 12-month high of $49.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 5E Advanced Materials

5E Advanced Materials ( NASDAQ:FEAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of 5E Advanced Materials in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of 5E Advanced Materials in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of 5E Advanced Materials in the second quarter valued at about $91,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 5E Advanced Materials in the second quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of 5E Advanced Materials in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. 13.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 5E Advanced Materials

5E Advanced Materials Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. The company primarily explores for borates and lithium deposits. It focuses on the Fort Cady project located in Southern California. The company was formerly known as American Pacific Borates Limited.

Further Reading

