6,143 Shares in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Acquired by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GSLC. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 75,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,176,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 15.1% during the first quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 73,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,512,000 after acquiring an additional 9,574 shares during the period. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 38,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of GSLC stock traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.22. 2,324,464 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 518,589. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $69.51 and a 1-year high of $95.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.57.

