6,842 Shares in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Bought by GYL Financial Synergies LLC

GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,842 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BX. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1,137.6% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Blackstone
In other news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,825,125 shares in the company, valued at $240,294,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $143,501.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 822,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,752,630.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,825,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,294,626.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,170,577 shares of company stock worth $87,028,541. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Blackstone Trading Down 2.5 %
Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 22.48%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Blackstone Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 92.70%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
BX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Blackstone from $153.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Blackstone from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Blackstone from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.31.
About Blackstone
Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.
