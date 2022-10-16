70,955 Shares in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 70,955 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,741,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.73% of BlueLinx at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BXC. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in BlueLinx by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 29,714 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in BlueLinx during the 1st quarter valued at $4,351,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in BlueLinx during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in BlueLinx during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in BlueLinx during the 1st quarter valued at $1,099,000. 80.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlueLinx alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of BlueLinx from $138.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlueLinx in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of BlueLinx to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BlueLinx in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.75.

BlueLinx Stock Performance

Shares of BlueLinx stock opened at $63.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $612.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.97 and its 200 day moving average is $73.08. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.86 and a 1 year high of $100.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $7.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. BlueLinx had a return on equity of 79.52% and a net margin of 7.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $11.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BlueLinx Holdings Inc. will post 29.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BlueLinx

(Get Rating)

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. The company distributes specialty products comprising engineered wood, industrial products, cedar, moulding, siding, metal, and insulation products; and structural products include lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support in construction projects.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlueLinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueLinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.