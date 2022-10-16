7,258 Shares in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Bought by Quattro Financial Advisors LLC

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $834,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,716,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,728,000 after buying an additional 594,440 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 1,601,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $183,971,000 after buying an additional 40,337 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,420,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $187,576,000 after buying an additional 636,284 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 1,222,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $161,443,000 after buying an additional 30,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,090,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,062,000 after buying an additional 10,267 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

TLT traded down $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.57. 18,732,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,404,803. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $98.25 and a 52 week high of $155.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.33 and a 200 day moving average of $114.40.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.244 per share. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

