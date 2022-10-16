9,745 Shares in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Acquired by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 118.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 18,471 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. abrdn plc lifted its position in New Fortress Energy by 4.4% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 386,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,451,000 after purchasing an additional 16,197 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in New Fortress Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy in the 1st quarter worth $339,000. 67.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NFE. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $58.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered New Fortress Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup began coverage on New Fortress Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on New Fortress Energy to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, New Fortress Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.14.

New Fortress Energy Trading Down 4.6 %

NASDAQ NFE opened at $43.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 43.44 and a beta of 1.63. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.17 and a 1-year high of $63.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.62 and a 200-day moving average of $46.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $584.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.41 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

New Fortress Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is currently 40.40%.

New Fortress Energy Profile

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

See Also

