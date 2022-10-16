AAX Token (AAB) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.03 Million

AAX Token (AAB) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. One AAX Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.87 or 0.00004563 BTC on popular exchanges. AAX Token has a total market capitalization of $43.71 million and $1.03 million worth of AAX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, AAX Token has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003090 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000255 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000316 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000012 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000298 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,258.02 or 0.27458154 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000729 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010724 BTC.
AAX Token Profile
AAX Token launched on March 19th, 2020. AAX Token’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. The official message board for AAX Token is medium.com/aaxexchange. The Reddit community for AAX Token is https://reddit.com/r/aaxexchange. AAX Token’s official Twitter account is @aaxexchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for AAX Token is aab.aax.com/en.
Buying and Selling AAX Token
