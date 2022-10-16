ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Shares Purchased by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates raised its position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,635 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in ABB were worth $2,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in ABB by 13.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC boosted its stake in ABB by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 8,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. CPR Investments Inc. boosted its stake in ABB by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. CPR Investments Inc. now owns 8,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of ABB by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of ABB by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

Get ABB alerts:

ABB Stock Performance

NYSE:ABB traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.15. 1,957,037 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,221,402. ABB Ltd has a twelve month low of $24.27 and a twelve month high of $39.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABB ( NYSE:ABB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.10). ABB had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The company had revenue of $7.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. On average, analysts expect that ABB Ltd will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered ABB from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on ABB from CHF 37 to CHF 35 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on ABB from CHF 29 to CHF 26 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on ABB in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on ABB from CHF 28 to CHF 26.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.54.

ABB Profile

(Get Rating)

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.