Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

ABMD has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Abiomed from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Abiomed from $425.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Abiomed from $410.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $315.83.

Abiomed Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $249.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.59, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $269.51. Abiomed has a 52-week low of $219.85 and a 52-week high of $379.30.

Insider Activity at Abiomed

Abiomed ( NASDAQ:ABMD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $277.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.46 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 20.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Abiomed will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,078,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Abiomed news, VP Marc A. Began sold 500 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.95, for a total value of $127,975.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,040,170.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,078,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Abiomed

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABMD. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Abiomed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abiomed in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 730.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 5,350.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

About Abiomed

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

