Accelerate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AAQC) Short Interest Up 43.3% in September

Accelerate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AAQC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 784,900 shares, a growth of 43.3% from the September 15th total of 547,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.2 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAQC. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Accelerate Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,623,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Accelerate Acquisition by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 898,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,753,000 after acquiring an additional 160,289 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Accelerate Acquisition by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 614,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,994,000 after acquiring an additional 109,103 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accelerate Acquisition by 101.6% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 100,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 50,808 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accelerate Acquisition by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 263,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 90,663 shares during the period. 63.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accelerate Acquisition alerts:

Accelerate Acquisition Price Performance

Accelerate Acquisition stock remained flat at $9.87 during midday trading on Friday. 58,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,018. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.79. Accelerate Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.68 and a 52-week high of $9.92.

About Accelerate Acquisition

Accelerate Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in industrial, transportation and mobility, consumer, and retail sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Accelerate Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accelerate Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.