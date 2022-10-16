Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,700 shares, a growth of 45.5% from the September 15th total of 26,600 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 25,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Carl Sailer bought 19,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $75,000.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 92,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,697. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals by 365.5% during the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Acurx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Acurx Pharmaceuticals by 149.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 10,014 shares during the last quarter. 3.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 6.3 %

Acurx Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of -1.10. Acurx Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.33 and a 12 month high of $5.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.53.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Acurx Pharmaceuticals

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibiotics to treat bacterial infections. Its lead antibiotic candidate is ibezapolstat, a novel mechanism of action that targets the polymerase IIIC enzyme that has completed Phase IIa clinical trial to treat patients with clostridium difficile infections.

