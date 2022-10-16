Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Receives $2,684.25 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2,684.25.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMIGY shares. Investec raised Admiral Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Admiral Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup raised Admiral Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Admiral Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Admiral Group from GBX 2,903 ($35.08) to GBX 2,819 ($34.06) in a report on Friday, September 16th.
Admiral Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS AMIGY opened at $21.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.05. Admiral Group has a 52-week low of $20.70 and a 52-week high of $45.18.
Admiral Group Company Profile
Admiral Group plc provides financial services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, Canada, India, and the United States. It offers insurance products, including motor, household, travel, and pet insurance, as well as personal lending products through Admiral loans. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments.
