Aeroports de Paris SA (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) Receives $127.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Aeroports de Paris SA (OTCMKTS:AEOXF – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $128.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on AEOXF shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Aeroports de Paris from €121.00 ($123.47) to €150.00 ($153.06) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays raised shares of Aeroports de Paris from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. HSBC raised shares of Aeroports de Paris from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Aeroports de Paris in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Aeroports de Paris from €115.00 ($117.35) to €113.00 ($115.31) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Aeroports de Paris Price Performance

AEOXF stock opened at $122.59 on Friday. Aeroports de Paris has a 12 month low of $117.47 and a 12 month high of $154.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.23.

About Aeroports de Paris

Aeroports de Paris SA owns and operates airports worldwide. The company operates through Aviation, Retail and Services, Real Estate, International and Airport Developments, and Other Activities segments. The Aviation segment offers security and airport safety services, such as security checkpoints, screening systems, aircraft rescue, and fire-fighting services.

