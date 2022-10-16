AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Posted by on Oct 16th, 2022

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAVGet Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

AVAV has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on AeroVironment from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on AeroVironment from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on AeroVironment from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded AeroVironment from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $89.00.

AeroVironment Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of AeroVironment stock traded down $3.97 on Wednesday, hitting $75.59. 188,169 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,671. AeroVironment has a one year low of $52.03 and a one year high of $114.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,512.10 and a beta of 0.51.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAVGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.19). AeroVironment had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $108.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AeroVironment will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Brian Charles Shackley sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.39, for a total value of $50,195.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,382 shares in the company, valued at $339,518.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Brian Charles Shackley sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.39, for a total transaction of $50,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,518.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Thomas Burbage sold 7,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total value of $693,436.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,506,957.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AeroVironment

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Antonetti Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AeroVironment in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in AeroVironment by 227.9% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 364 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in AeroVironment in the third quarter worth $33,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in AeroVironment in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in AeroVironment by 187.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AeroVironment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS).

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.