AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

AVAV has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on AeroVironment from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on AeroVironment from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on AeroVironment from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded AeroVironment from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $89.00.

AeroVironment Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of AeroVironment stock traded down $3.97 on Wednesday, hitting $75.59. 188,169 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,671. AeroVironment has a one year low of $52.03 and a one year high of $114.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,512.10 and a beta of 0.51.

Insider Activity

AeroVironment ( NASDAQ:AVAV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.19). AeroVironment had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $108.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AeroVironment will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Brian Charles Shackley sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.39, for a total value of $50,195.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,382 shares in the company, valued at $339,518.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Brian Charles Shackley sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.39, for a total transaction of $50,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,518.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Thomas Burbage sold 7,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total value of $693,436.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,506,957.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AeroVironment

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Antonetti Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AeroVironment in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in AeroVironment by 227.9% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 364 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in AeroVironment in the third quarter worth $33,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in AeroVironment in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in AeroVironment by 187.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS).

