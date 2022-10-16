Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.17.

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of AFL opened at $59.13 on Wednesday. Aflac has a 12-month low of $52.07 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The stock has a market cap of $37.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.00.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 20.37%. Aflac’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Aflac will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.13%.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In other Aflac news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,052.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,025 shares in the company, valued at $3,395,190.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,052.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,395,190.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 11,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total value of $644,910.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,954,326.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,272 shares of company stock worth $2,339,454. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aflac

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Aflac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Aflac by 120.2% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 66.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

