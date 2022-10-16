Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Air Industries Group Price Performance
Shares of AIRI opened at $0.57 on Wednesday. Air Industries Group has a twelve month low of $0.48 and a twelve month high of $1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.
Air Industries Group Company Profile
