Air Lease (NYSE:AL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays reduced their price target on Air Lease from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Air Lease Stock Down 2.2 %

AL stock opened at $31.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.48 and a beta of 1.79. Air Lease has a twelve month low of $29.75 and a twelve month high of $50.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

Air Lease Dividend Announcement

Air Lease ( NYSE:AL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $557.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.23 million. Air Lease had a negative net margin of 4.99% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Air Lease will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. Air Lease’s payout ratio is presently -64.35%.

Institutional Trading of Air Lease

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 169.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,828,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $127,979,000 after buying an additional 2,408,607 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Air Lease by 141.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,714,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $165,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,100 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Air Lease by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,446,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $243,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,769 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Air Lease during the first quarter worth approximately $58,077,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Air Lease by 550.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,019,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,511,000 after buying an additional 862,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

Featured Articles

