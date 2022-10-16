Airbus (EPA:AIR) PT Set at €146.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €146.00 ($148.98) target price on Airbus (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a €139.00 ($141.84) target price on Airbus in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($153.06) target price on Airbus in a report on Monday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €155.00 ($158.16) target price on Airbus in a report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €133.00 ($135.71) target price on Airbus in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($142.86) target price on Airbus in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Airbus Stock Down 0.3 %

Airbus stock opened at €96.59 ($98.56) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €98.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €101.39. Airbus has a 12 month low of €68.28 ($69.67) and a 12 month high of €99.97 ($102.01).

About Airbus

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

