Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Short Interest Update

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 277,500 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the September 15th total of 231,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 927,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Airbus from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Airbus from €137.00 ($139.80) to €135.00 ($137.76) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Airbus from €142.00 ($144.90) to €141.00 ($143.88) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Airbus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.20.
Airbus Stock Down 2.8 %
EADSY traded down $0.66 on Friday, hitting $23.29. 388,790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,591. Airbus has a twelve month low of $20.91 and a twelve month high of $34.24. The company has a market cap of $73.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.12.
About Airbus
Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Airbus (EADSY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.