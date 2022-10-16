Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Short Interest Update

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 277,500 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the September 15th total of 231,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 927,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Airbus from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Airbus from €137.00 ($139.80) to €135.00 ($137.76) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Airbus from €142.00 ($144.90) to €141.00 ($143.88) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Airbus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.20.

Get Airbus alerts:

Airbus Stock Down 2.8 %

EADSY traded down $0.66 on Friday, hitting $23.29. 388,790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,591. Airbus has a twelve month low of $20.91 and a twelve month high of $34.24. The company has a market cap of $73.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.12.

About Airbus

Airbus ( OTCMKTS:EADSY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.09). Airbus had a return on equity of 40.61% and a net margin of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Airbus will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.