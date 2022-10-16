Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ALG. TheStreet upgraded Alamo Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Alamo Group to $136.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Shares of ALG opened at $136.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.95. Alamo Group has a 52-week low of $108.35 and a 52-week high of $160.71. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 0.94.

Alamo Group ( NYSE:ALG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $396.21 million during the quarter. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 5.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. Analysts predict that Alamo Group will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.24%.

In related news, EVP Richard Hodges Raborn sold 1,553 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.55, for a total transaction of $212,062.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,350.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALG. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in Alamo Group by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 236,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,826,000 after acquiring an additional 69,054 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in Alamo Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 4,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Alamo Group in the first quarter valued at about $235,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Alamo Group by 25.6% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Alamo Group in the first quarter valued at about $795,000. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty applications, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

