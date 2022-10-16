Alchemy Pay Tops One Day Trading Volume of $21.48 Million (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 16th. Alchemy Pay has a market cap of $42.92 million and approximately $21.48 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Alchemy Pay token can currently be purchased for about $0.0121 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003128 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,349.92 or 0.27712860 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010824 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Token Profile

Alchemy Pay launched on September 4th, 2019. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,561,853,328 tokens. Alchemy Pay’s official website is alchemypay.org. The Reddit community for Alchemy Pay is https://reddit.com/r/alchemypay/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @alchemypay and its Facebook page is accessible here. Alchemy Pay’s official message board is alchemypay.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemy Pay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alchemy Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

