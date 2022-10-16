Algorand (ALGO) Hits Market Cap of $2.25 Billion

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. Algorand has a market cap of $2.25 billion and approximately $54.63 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00001666 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Algorand has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00081895 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00060803 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000541 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00015542 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00026057 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000316 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001436 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00007290 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000249 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,248,610,924 coins and its circulating supply is 7,018,094,661 coins. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

