Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Price Target Cut to $325.00

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $375.00 to $325.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $438.00 to $402.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $310.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Wednesday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $348.33.

Align Technology Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $201.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $244.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.50. Align Technology has a 52 week low of $197.87 and a 52 week high of $713.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.22). Align Technology had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The firm had revenue of $969.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. Align Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Align Technology will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its position in Align Technology by 6.1% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $2,190,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Align Technology by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 15,482 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Align Technology by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in Align Technology by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,670 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

