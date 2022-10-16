Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 700,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 32,162 shares during the period. Alleghany comprises approximately 0.7% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Alleghany worth $583,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alleghany in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,913,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alleghany by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,465,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Alleghany by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Alleghany by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Alleghany by 8.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,693,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alleghany in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:Y traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $842.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,857. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $841.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $838.10. The company has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. Alleghany Co. has a fifty-two week low of $585.10 and a fifty-two week high of $862.87.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $17.28 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Alleghany had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 8.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $17.39 earnings per share.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

