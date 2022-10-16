AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Bank of America reissued a neutral rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AllianceBernstein has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.38.

AllianceBernstein Price Performance

NYSE AB opened at $32.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.33. AllianceBernstein has a 12 month low of $31.31 and a 12 month high of $57.54.

AllianceBernstein Cuts Dividend

AllianceBernstein ( NYSE:AB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 24.10%. The company had revenue of $971.40 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.34%.

Institutional Trading of AllianceBernstein

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the fourth quarter valued at about $176,000. Fruth Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 2.2% in the first quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 38,884 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

