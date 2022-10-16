Allianz (FRA:ALV) PT Set at €267.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €267.00 ($272.45) price target on Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ALV. Bank of America set a €250.00 ($255.10) price objective on Allianz in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays set a €214.00 ($218.37) price objective on Allianz in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €220.00 ($224.49) price objective on Allianz in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €265.00 ($270.41) price objective on Allianz in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €241.00 ($245.92) price objective on Allianz in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Allianz Stock Up 0.6 %

FRA:ALV opened at €167.42 ($170.84) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €170.78 and a 200-day moving average of €187.02. Allianz has a 52 week low of €167.30 ($170.71) and a 52 week high of €206.80 ($211.02).

About Allianz

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

