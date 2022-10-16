Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 51,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,893,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 90.9% in the second quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 10,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $4,905,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ALNY shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals to $252.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $218.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.94.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ALNY stock opened at $185.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.71 and a beta of 0.55. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.58 and a 1 year high of $236.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $209.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.18.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.62) by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $224.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.06 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 110.91% and a negative return on equity of 204.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.61) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Tolga Tanguler sold 1,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $368,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.