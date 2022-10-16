Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ALPA) Short Interest Down 21.7% in September

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ALPA – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 21.7% from the September 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALPA. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $534,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 42,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III alerts:

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III Price Performance

Shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III stock opened at $9.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.71. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $9.85.

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III Company Profile

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses to source, acquire, and manage a business in the healthcare industry in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.