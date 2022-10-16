Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 332,963 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,572 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.8% of New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $728,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 492,443.2% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,476,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475,628 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,249,092,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 362.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 444,067 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,081,000 after acquiring an additional 348,078 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,871.0% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 363,595 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,767,000 after acquiring an additional 345,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,909.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 337,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,874,000 after acquiring an additional 320,360 shares in the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOOG traded down $2.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.18. 22,624,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,844,600. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.52. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.27 and a twelve month high of $152.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $27.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 76,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total transaction of $7,729,142.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 226,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,817,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 76,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $7,729,142.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 226,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,817,592. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total transaction of $96,837.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,865.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 174,306 shares of company stock valued at $18,149,359. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.14.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

