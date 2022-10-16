Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stake Trimmed by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,746 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.4% of Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $34,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 1,412 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. US Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc increased its holdings in Alphabet by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 107 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 284 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $140.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,290.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.14.

Alphabet stock traded down $2.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.18. 22,624,832 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,844,600. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $95.27 and a one year high of $152.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $27.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 76,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $7,729,142.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 226,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,817,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total transaction of $86,389.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,473,459.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 76,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $7,729,142.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 226,365 shares in the company, valued at $22,817,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 174,306 shares of company stock valued at $18,149,359. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

