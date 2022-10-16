Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Altisource Portfolio Solutions Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ASPS traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.04. 57,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,565. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.34. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a twelve month low of $8.68 and a twelve month high of $14.52.
Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $37.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.17) EPS. Analysts predict that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altisource Portfolio Solutions
Altisource Portfolio Solutions Company Profile
Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States, India, Luxembourg, Uruguay, and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Altisource Portfolio Solutions (ASPS)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.