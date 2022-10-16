Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASPS traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.04. 57,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,565. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.34. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a twelve month low of $8.68 and a twelve month high of $14.52.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $37.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.17) EPS. Analysts predict that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altisource Portfolio Solutions

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASPS. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 33.3% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the first quarter valued at $94,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the second quarter valued at $108,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the first quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 5.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.46% of the company’s stock.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States, India, Luxembourg, Uruguay, and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

