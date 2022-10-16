Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Bought by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,192,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,854 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Altria Group worth $91,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 99.4% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 18,304,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,221,000 after acquiring an additional 9,125,036 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,264,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,217,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101,529 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178,596 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,840,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,261,650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 64.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,771,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472,800 shares in the last quarter. 59.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altria Group Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of MO traded down $0.66 on Friday, reaching $45.23. The stock had a trading volume of 11,228,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,600,954. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.45 billion, a PE ratio of 46.63, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.02 and a 200 day moving average of $47.44. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.35 and a twelve month high of $57.05.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 488.86% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.31%. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 387.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on MO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Cowen cut their target price on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Bank of America cut their target price on Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays cut Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

