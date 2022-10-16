Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cowen cut their price target on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Barclays cut Altria Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Cowen lowered their target price on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Altria Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.00.

MO stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.23. 11,228,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,600,954. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.63, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.61. Altria Group has a 52-week low of $40.35 and a 52-week high of $57.05.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 488.86% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.31%. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 387.63%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 195,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,220,000 after purchasing an additional 25,413 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 6.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 144,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,042,000 after buying an additional 9,079 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at about $312,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Altria Group by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 58,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 6,642 shares in the last quarter. 59.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

