America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

America First Multifamily Investors Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:ATAX traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $17.49. The stock had a trading volume of 31,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,886. America First Multifamily Investors has a 1 year low of $16.53 and a 1 year high of $20.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.39. The stock has a market cap of $389.15 million, a P/E ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 28.22 and a current ratio of 28.22.

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. America First Multifamily Investors had a net margin of 87.31% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $17.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Analysts predict that America First Multifamily Investors will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

America First Multifamily Investors Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. America First Multifamily Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.80%.

In other America First Multifamily Investors news, CEO Kenneth Rogozinski acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.25 per share, with a total value of $48,125.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 40,201 shares in the company, valued at $773,869.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased 4,620 shares of company stock valued at $88,366 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in America First Multifamily Investors by 10,110.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 102,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 101,100 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new position in America First Multifamily Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,620,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in America First Multifamily Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at $965,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in America First Multifamily Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in America First Multifamily Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at $562,000. 8.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About America First Multifamily Investors

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through five segments: Affordable Multifamily MRB Investments, Seniors and Skilled Nursing MRB Investments, MF Properties, Market-Rate Joint Venture Investments, and Public Housing Capital Fund Trusts.

