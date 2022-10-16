América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group raised América Móvil from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.50 to $20.40 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Citigroup raised América Móvil from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on América Móvil from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised América Móvil from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.60.

Get América Móvil alerts:

América Móvil Price Performance

NYSE:AMX opened at $16.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.81. América Móvil has a 1 year low of $16.13 and a 1 year high of $22.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

América Móvil Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1964 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. América Móvil’s payout ratio is currently 21.84%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in América Móvil by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 45,586 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares during the period. TIAA FSB purchased a new position in shares of América Móvil in the 3rd quarter valued at $248,000. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 814,637 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $15,014,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of América Móvil in the 2nd quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,197 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 8,431 shares during the period. 5.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

América Móvil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.