American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, an increase of 50.7% from the September 15th total of 730,100 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 259,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

American Assets Trust Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE:AAT traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.96. 301,052 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,555. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. American Assets Trust has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $40.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 191.04%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Assets Trust from $25.50 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Assets Trust in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of American Assets Trust in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, American Assets Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,585,784 shares in the company, valued at $197,573,520. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,585,784 shares in the company, valued at $197,573,520. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 87,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.99 per share, for a total transaction of $2,356,874.76. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,942,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,387,656.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 259,395 shares of company stock valued at $7,386,977 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in American Assets Trust by 210.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American Assets Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 207.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Assets Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. 94.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

