American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by Widmann Financial Services Inc.

Widmann Financial Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AEP. American Research & Management Co. increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 1,288.9% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AEP. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective (up previously from $96.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.38.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.52. 4,001,183 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,646,958. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.22 and a 1 year high of $105.60. The company has a market cap of $42.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.00.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.30%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

