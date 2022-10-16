American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $64.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $57.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for American International Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.70 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on American International Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on American International Group in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on American International Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on American International Group in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a buy rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American International Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.20.

American International Group Price Performance

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $50.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $38.56 billion, a PE ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.07. American International Group has a fifty-two week low of $47.05 and a fifty-two week high of $65.73.

American International Group Announces Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.04). American International Group had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Analysts expect that American International Group will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 8.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American International Group news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $918,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,454,430.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 501,145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,524,045,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $918,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,454,430.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American International Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the second quarter worth $36,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in American International Group in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in American International Group by 139.4% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Recommended Stories

