American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC) Short Interest Update

American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,790,000 shares, an increase of 17.2% from the September 15th total of 2,380,000 shares. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 739,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.
Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of American Resources from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in American Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in American Resources by 34.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in American Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in American Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
American Resources Corporation engages in the extraction, processing, transportation, distribution, and sale of metallurgical coal to the steel industries. The company supplies raw materials; and sells coal used in pulverized coal injections. It has a portfolio of operations located in the Pike, Knott, and Letcher Counties in Kentucky; and Wyoming County, West Virginia.
