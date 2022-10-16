American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC) Short Interest Update

American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,790,000 shares, an increase of 17.2% from the September 15th total of 2,380,000 shares. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 739,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of American Resources from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Resources

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in American Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in American Resources by 34.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in American Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in American Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Resources Stock Performance

American Resources Company Profile

American Resources stock opened at $2.23 on Friday. American Resources has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $3.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.16.

American Resources Corporation engages in the extraction, processing, transportation, distribution, and sale of metallurgical coal to the steel industries. The company supplies raw materials; and sells coal used in pulverized coal injections. It has a portfolio of operations located in the Pike, Knott, and Letcher Counties in Kentucky; and Wyoming County, West Virginia.

Featured Stories

