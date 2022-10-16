American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

American Software Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of AMSWA stock opened at $15.23 on Wednesday. American Software has a twelve month low of $14.52 and a twelve month high of $33.26. The company has a market cap of $513.25 million, a P/E ratio of 43.52 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.10.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $31.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.41 million. American Software had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 9.24%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Software will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Software Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.72%.

In other American Software news, Director Matthew G. Mckenna bought 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.18 per share, with a total value of $30,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,102 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $229,248.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 3,600 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $57,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $960,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Software by 7.3% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 16,905 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of American Software by 5.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,352 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of American Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Software by 144.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 143,359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 84,828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers Logility Digital Supply Chain Platform, a cloud-architected supply chain management platform that helps manage seven critical planning processes, such as product, demand, inventory, supply, deploy, integrated business planning, and supply chain data management.

