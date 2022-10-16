American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of American States Water from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of American States Water from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

American States Water Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE AWR opened at $84.88 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.40. American States Water has a one year low of $71.22 and a one year high of $103.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.06 and a beta of 0.32.

American States Water Increases Dividend

American States Water ( NYSE:AWR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.06). American States Water had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 17.05%. The firm had revenue of $122.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that American States Water will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.3975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This is a boost from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American States Water

In other American States Water news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 400 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total transaction of $35,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,365,599.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other American States Water news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 400 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total transaction of $35,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,365,599.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Granville R. Hodges, Jr. sold 13,559 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.90, for a total transaction of $1,218,954.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,935.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American States Water

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American States Water in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American States Water by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of American States Water in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of American States Water by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American States Water by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. 72.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American States Water Company Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

Recommended Stories

