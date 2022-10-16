American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of American Superconductor from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th.
American Superconductor Stock Performance
American Superconductor stock opened at $3.87 on Wednesday. American Superconductor has a 1 year low of $3.79 and a 1 year high of $19.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.42.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Superconductor
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Joule Financial LLC purchased a new stake in American Superconductor during the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of American Superconductor by 4.0% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 779,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,933,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of American Superconductor by 57.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 61,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 22,436 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of American Superconductor during the second quarter worth $143,000. Finally, CM Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Superconductor by 83.3% during the second quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 220,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. 46.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About American Superconductor
American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.
