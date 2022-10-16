American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

American Vanguard Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of American Vanguard stock opened at $21.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $664.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.53. American Vanguard has a fifty-two week low of $13.82 and a fifty-two week high of $25.99.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The business had revenue of $148.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.50 million. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 4.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Vanguard will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Vanguard Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio is 11.11%.

In related news, CEO Eric G. Wintemute bought 2,625 shares of American Vanguard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $49,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,076,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,461,746. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Eric G. Wintemute bought 2,500 shares of American Vanguard stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.99 per share, with a total value of $49,975.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,082,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,630,699.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric G. Wintemute purchased 2,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,076,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,461,746. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in American Vanguard by 16.1% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in American Vanguard by 2.2% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 29,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in American Vanguard by 85.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in American Vanguard by 42.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in American Vanguard by 8.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the period. 81.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Vanguard Company Profile

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, soil health, plant nutrition, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

