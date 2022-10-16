Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by Argent Capital Management LLC

Argent Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,186 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial comprises 2.0% of Argent Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Argent Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Ameriprise Financial worth $53,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.6% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 4.7% in the first quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% in the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 1,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.9% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.8% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMP traded down $16.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $257.87. 890,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,787. The company has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $266.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $219.99 and a twelve month high of $332.37.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 53.86%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 23.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 18.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $336.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $364.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $318.78.

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

In related news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.01, for a total value of $277,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,570,665. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.