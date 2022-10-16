Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock Position Lifted by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,329,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,445,110,000 after purchasing an additional 668,036 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,504,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,376,579,000 after purchasing an additional 357,413 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,819,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,132,778,000 after purchasing an additional 94,565 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,380,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,059,316,000 after purchasing an additional 117,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 14.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,790,744 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $674,858,000 after purchasing an additional 344,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,037.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $251.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.64 and a 1-year high of $258.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.41.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.38 EPS. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. TheStreet raised Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amgen in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.36.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

