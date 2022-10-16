Amgen Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $116.82 Million (AMG)

Amgen (AMG) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 16th. Amgen has a total market capitalization of $116.82 million and approximately $50,787.00 worth of Amgen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Amgen token can currently be purchased for about $1.18 or 0.00006167 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Amgen has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Amgen Profile

Amgen’s genesis date was March 14th, 2022. Amgen’s total supply is 99,000,000 tokens. Amgen’s official website is theamgen.com. Amgen’s official Twitter account is @theamgen and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Amgen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Amgen (AMG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Amgen has a current supply of 99,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Amgen is 1.1771564 USD and is up 0.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $44,332.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://theamgen.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amgen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amgen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Amgen using one of the exchanges listed above.

